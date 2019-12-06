Bank of Africa sponsors Africa Netpreneur Initiative Award

The Bank of Africa, Ghana has sponsored the”África Innovates for the SDGs” award at the maiden edition of the Africa Netpreneur Initiative Award (ANPI).

The event was organised by the (Sustainable Development Goals) SDGs Advisory Unit and the Jack Ma foundation.

ANPI is a lead initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation spearheaded by Jack Ma, Co-founder and Chairman of the Alibaba Company and Jack Ma Foundation.

The objective of the event was to support and encourage the next generation of African entrepreneurs who desire to create a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

The nominees for the Award consisted of African Startup businesses who were building a more sustainable and inclusive future to help lead Africa to the next stage of its development.

The support by Bank of Africa followeda partnership between the Bank and theSDGsAdvisory Unit in the Office of the President to carry out initiatives and programmes to raise awareness of the SDGs.

In attendance at the eventPresident Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, Jack Ma, Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations, andLi Lianjie, Chinese film actor and producerpopularly known as Jet Li.

In a statement, the Bank of Africa said it was delighted thata Ghanaian Social Innovator who uses recycled plastics to produce pavement bricks for commercial use was one of the winners.

“As a bank, we stand committed to scaling up our support to bankable and transformational initiatives that are so central to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” it stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER