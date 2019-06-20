ARB Apex Bank partners Ghana Commodities Exchange

ARB Apex Bank and the Ghana Commodities Exchange (GCX) have signed a partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help deepen the mandate of the GCX by providing the needed linkages between Ghanaian agricultural commodity producers and buyers, to secure competitive prices for products.

At the signing ceremony in Accra, Dr Kadri Alfah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GCX said he believed that, “ARB Apex Bank already have some of these small holders farmers that you are already supporting and that is why we believe that this partnership is critical to us at the Exchange.”

Dr Kadri commended the ARB Apex Bank for partnering with the GCX to help support farmers in the country.

He said the volume of trade recorded on the Exchange so far, ran into several thousands of metric tonnes and valued at GH₵369,995.50.

On his part, Mr Kojo Mattah, Managing Director of the ARB Apex Bank said that, “We are prepared to support anything that would make the project successful. When we are talking about farmers, they are the bedrock of the economy and anything that would make them comfortable, we are all fort it.”

The Exchange, which became operational in November 2018, has so far traded in yellow and white maize, with other commodities expected to come on stream soon.

By Times Reporter