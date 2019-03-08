Accra to host SWIFT’s African Regional Conference

SWIFT will hold its 26th edition of the African Regional Conference (ARC) in Accra from June 18-20, 2019.

The ARC 2019, supported by the Bank of Ghana, will bring together over 500 leading financial services professionals representing from across the continent and beyond.

Delegates will discuss Africa’s evolving payments landscape, how the financial industry is embracing and delivering change for its customers, and how to manage risk in an increasingly digitised world.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, in a statement said, “Ghana has recently undergone major reforms to overhaul its banking sector and improve governance. The SWIFT African Regional Conference comes at the opportune time as we continue to engage financial services, stakeholders and partners. We look forward to hosting hundreds of leading financial experts at ARC and discussing the most significant issues facing West Africa and the continent as a whole.”

Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SWIFT Sido Bestani said, “West Africa is fast growing, fast moving and holds some of Africa’s most influential economies. The region has created a compelling and accessible marketplace, holds several regional payments systems, and fosters a strong coherent voice through cooperation and regulatory alignment.”

He said: “We’re delighted that Accra will play host to SWIFT’s African Regional Conference and provide a backdrop for senior financial professionals to meet, network and share best practices.”

The theme of this year’s African Regional Conference is, ‘Enabling the digital economy’.

SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services.

The SWIFT messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,000 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories, enabling them to communicate securely and exchange standardised financial messages in a reliable way.

Headquartered in Belgium, SWIFT’s international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure.

SWIFT’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.

