YEA recruits 282 PWDs  nationwide – YEA CEO

The Youth Em­ployment Agency (YEA) has suc­cessfully recruited 282 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) across the country in a move aimed at promoting inclusivity and provid­ing equal opportunities to all.

These individuals, who possess at least a Senior High School (SHS) qualification, have been appointed as staff members of the agency.

Among the recruited PWDs, those holding diplomas or higher qualifications have assumed roles as Regional Disability Desk Officers. Additionally, individuals with SHS qualifications have been appointed as District Disability Desk Officers, serving across all 16 regions and 266 operational districts respec­tively.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Chief Exec­utive Officer of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyapong, added that among the recruits were 99 PWDs toll booth workers who lost their jobs as a result of government’s abolishment of tolls on all public roads in the country.

“Specifically, over 200 PWDs experienced a loss of livelihood as a direct result of this policy shift. These individuals, previously employed as breadwinners for their families, were now faced with un­employment and its accompanying hardships,” he added.

The initiative, he said, marks a significant step towards fostering diversity and empowering indi­viduals with disabilities within the workforce.

“This employment affords them not only a sense of pride and finan­cial stability, but also positions of influence where they can contribute meaningfully to policy formulation and implementation concerning disability rights,” he reiterated.

Mr Agyapong explained that by appointing PWDs to key positions, the YEA will not only promote inclusivity, but also recognise the valuable contributions that individ­uals with disabilities can make to their communities.

He said the YEA was dedicated to safeguarding the social security and welfare of its employees, which includes fulfilling relevant statutory contributions, adding that “they will enjoy the same economic benefits and privileges as any other government employee, ensuring their financial security and stability”.

To cater for individuals lacking basic qualifica­tions, the CEO further explained that the YEA has established alternative pathways through impactful programmes such as the Business and Em­ployment Assistance Programme (BEAP), Youth In Skills training, and the Garment and Textile train­ing initiative within the Garment and Textile module.

Through this inclusive approach, the agency said it sets a positive example for other organisations and reinforces the importance of recognising and valuing the talents and capabilities of all individuals, irrespective of their abilities.

A former worker of the Kasoa Toll Booth, Eugenia Eva Kabi, expressed gratitude for the oppor­tunity given PWDs, saying, “Today I have a per­manent job, I am no longer unemployed and can feed my children, all thanks to the govern­ment and the agency.”

She remarked that there are still many at PWDs who remain unemployed till date. She said, “We appeal to the government and other institutions to emulate this initiative by hiring a certain per­centage of PWDs to alleviate the country’s unemployment rate.”

