WPL boss, players react to GFA, YEA deal

Players and officials of the Women Premier League (WPL) have hailed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) partnership that led to the enrolment of players on the YEA’s employment scheme.

By the new deal, female players will start receiving monthly allowances for the next six months beginning from July 2020.

The Executive Council announced the decision on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to give all 500 slots allocated to the GFA to Women’s football.

Reacting to the news in separate interviews, Chairperson for the WPL Management Committee, Mrs. Hilary Boaten said: “30 players being registered on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and getting allowances at the end of the month is a big deal for most of our clubs, especially when financially it’s difficult to pay some of the girls now.

“We are talking about 30 players for each of the 16 clubs making about 480 players that are going to be put on the salary.

“We are much grateful to the YEA and the GFA for this initiative and we pray it could be renewed after the initial six-month duration.“

Priscilla Okyere of Ampem Darkoa Ladies expressed the team’s gratitude to the GFA and also to the government for the initiative to support women footballers in Ghana.

“As the Coronavirus lingers on, everything is on hold for now with no training and sometimes it is difficult to feed ourselves. When we need something, we have to go to our Team Managers and it’s a bit tedious as well.

Abigail Tawiah Mensah of Halifax Ladies said “It is not easy for women football players because we haven’t gotten that much attention so for receiving this package, I’m very excited.

“Personally, it got to a point that I decided to hang my boots but I think with this, the future is bright and I pray for more to come.”

Police Ladies’ Ruth Appiah expressed excitement about the news, adding that, ‘Women football in Ghana has no sponsorship deals for the teams so this package will help a lot of players especially those who take care of their homes.

“I think this is enough, for now, to aid us to provide some small, small basic necessities for our parents and siblings.”

Faustina Kyereme of Immigrations Ladies said “I have heard about the package and am glad. Ever since women football started, we have not heard any such news; it will help us in so many ways.

“I can get my boots and training stuff easily. I don’t depend on anyone for survival so it will also relieve me of some burden and motivate us to do more.

“All I can say to the YEA and the GFA is that just like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more and we pray that greater ones come from them.”

According to Samaria Ladies’ Gifty Acheampong, ‘The gesture even shows that the Association has us at heart.

“This will motivate me a lot because I know that as a player, what I’m doing is been appreciated and I will work harder.

“To the Ghana football Association, I will say women football is most grateful and happy for what you are doing for us. We thank you for having us in mind.” –GFA