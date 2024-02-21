Welder remanded over alleged theft

The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded a welder in police custo­dy over alleged theft of metal slabs, and electrical cables valued GH¢120,000.00.

Godwin Awuku, 29, is also said to have caused damage to metal slabs, Plastic of Paris (P.O.P) ceiling and sliding win­dows, belonging to Mr Benjamin Danso.

Awuku has denied unlawful entry into the house of Mr Dan­so, the complainant, as well as the cause of damage and theft.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau that Mr Danso was a trader and resident of Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region.

The court heard that accused, was an electric welder and resident of Dome, in Accra.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah said the complainant was the owner of Benida Hotel located behind St. Moses Hospital, Pokuase.

The prosecution said Mr Dan­so had been experiencing theft of electrical cables and other items from his uncompleted hotel.

Chief InspAwuah-Ansah told the court that on November 9, 2023, Awuku, came from Dome to Pokuase to work for an un­known client.

The prosecution said Awuku while working, entered the com­pound of Mr Danso and stole metal slabs, which were used to cover the drainage system at the complainant’s hotel compound, and installed electrical cables.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah said accused was arrested, and a witness, Mohammed Amidu, informed the complainant about the theft.

The court heard that when the complainant went to the compound, he found out that accused had caused damage to the P.O.P ceiling, stole installed electrical cables and metal slabs, all valued at GH¢120,000.00.

Chief Insp Awuah-Ansah said the complainant lodged a complaint with the police at Amasaman, and accused was arrested. —GNA