Suspect ordered to undergo psychiatric test over murder of father

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has ordered that a 23-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his father, be referred to the Ankaf­ul Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast, to verify his state of mind.

Abednego Nbim, unemployed, is believed to have killed his 60-year-old father, Yaw Nbim, at Kuesuea, a cottage in old Yakase in the Aowin Municipality, West­ern Region.

The suspect is currently on provisional charge of murder as his plea has not been taken, and the trial judge, Mr Lawrence Bua­nor-Buer, has adjourned the case to May 20.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Ag­yare, told the court that Akosua Andolo, the complainant, is a farmer and the suspect’s moth­er, who lived together with the deceased (husband), suspect and other siblings at Kuesuea.

The court heard that the suspect’s parents realising ab­normal behaviour on the part of their son, took him to the Enchi Government Hospital’s Mental Health Unit for examination and treatment.

Chief Insp Agyare said on April 1, the suspect was admitted at the health facility.

The court heard that a referral letter was issued to the parents to take suspect to the Wa Regional Hospital-Mental Health Unit for further medical care.

According to prosecution, on April 5, the suspect was dis­charged to enable the parents pro­ceed to Wa for medical attention, but they took him home, claiming he was suffering from spiritual attack.

Chief Insp Agyare said on April 13, at about 7pm, the com­plainant went to the back of the house to have her bath and the suspect followed her in an attempt to have sex with her.

She, however, managed to free herself, and while calming down the son, Yaw Nbim also emerged to handle the situation.

Chief Insp Agyare said the suspect attacked the father, and the suspect’s younger brother re­ported the case to the Committee Chairman of Old Yakasi commu­nity while the complainant raised the alarm.

Prosecution said the sus­pect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police, and the com­plainant later report­ed to the committee that his husband was nowhere to be found after the suspect allegedly chased him out from the cottage.

The opinion leaders organ­ised a search party and on April 14, 2024, at about 1pm, they found the body of Yaw Nbim in a nearby bush about 90 meters away from their cottage.

– GNA