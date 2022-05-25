Walmart drones take flight for fast delivery in six states

New delivery service to reach four million homes

Walmart is growing its drone delivery service to 34 locations across six states with the intention of reaching four million American households.

The retailer is teaming up with DroneUp to extend the service (opens in new tab) to people living in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. For seven days a week from 8 AM to 8 PM, according to Walmart, the drone will deliver anything out of a list of thousands of items. However, the total package weight cannot exceed 10-pounds.

Ordering via drone will slap an additional $3.99 delivery fee on top of the purchase. According to Walmart, the delivery should take around 30 minutes to get to its destination.

Outside of participating Walmart locations will be a DroneUp hub to serve as headquarters for the drones. Flying the machines will be a team of certified pilots who will follow FAA guidelines to ensure packages are delivered safely.

By Cesar Cadenas