Xiaomi CEO teases price on upcoming car, showrooms begin displaying vehicle

Xiaomi’s CEO said on Monday that his firm’s first electric vehicle aims to be the “best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car” priced below 500,000 yuan ($69,424), as the Chinese electronics maker gears up for orders this week.

The company will on Thursday evening announce its official price range and start taking orders for the SU7, short for Speed Ultra 7. CEO Lei Jun’s comments, made on his official Weibo account, mark the first time the company has confirmed the upper end of its price range.

Source: www.reuters.com