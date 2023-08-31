UEW commits to addressing accomodation challenges – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education (UEW), Prof. Mawutor Avoke, has affirmed the com­mitment of management of the university to address the accommo­dation and office space challenges facing students on campus.

To that end, he said the univer­sity management had resolved to complete the construction of the Ghana Universities Staff Superan­nuation Scheme (GUSSS) hostel sites one and three.

Prof. Avoke was speaking at the second session of the 27th congregation of the University of Education (UEW) at Winneba.

A total of 8,356 students grad­uated with various degrees and diplomas during the congregation.

Out of the figure, 1,732 students were awarded diplomas, 5,492 first degrees and 1,132 postgraduate degrees.

The College for Distance and e-Learning (CODeL), Prof. Avoke said, had opened two additional learning centres in the Ashanti and Bono regions, saying, “This brings our learning centres to a total of 44.”

He stated that the university had commissioned a demonstration school and a resource centre for postgraduate programmes at its North Campus.

“This school will serve as a model for practice models,” he emphasised.

Prof. Avoke indicated that the Resource Centre for postgraduate programmes would serve as a con­ference and a model lecture hall for postgraduate programmes in the department.

The lecturer’s office complex at North Campus, he said, was almost completed.

The construction of hostel sites one and three at the North Cam­pus, and the University Hospital, he said, were at various stages of comple­tion.

He explained that, a lot of work had gone into the development of projects at UEW.

“By the end of my tenure, almost 11 projects would have been completed and the GUSSS projects, which were intended for students’ residential accommoda­tion, will be in use,” he said.

Prof. Avoke stated that: “The landscape of UEW is changing very fast and has the propensity to change further in the coming years”.

Management, he explained, was committed to ensuring that the projects including the Facul­ty Block at Ajumako, Graduate School Block at North Campus, and some distance learning centres were completed.

He urged the graduating class to uphold the highest ethical stan­dards in all their dealings.

“Embrace diversity, seek to understand different viewpoints, and foster inclusivity wherever you go,” he said.

The Chancellor of UEW, Neenyi Ghartey VII, in his address, said that, the university management was working to rectify issues with academic record by students.

“We are much aware of the frustration students go through to obtain their academic records from the UEW system,” he said.

