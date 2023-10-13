UEFA postpones Israel’s Euro qualifier against Kosovo

UEFA has postponed Israel’s European Cham­pionship qualifying game against host, Kosovo, on Sunday.

The decision by European soccer’s governing body follow­ing Hamas’ surprise attack adds to a fixture backlog.

UEFA said in a statement Thursday that the game in Pris­tina cannot be played “because the Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad.”

Israel is now two games be­hind schedule in a tight qualify­ing group where it is competing

with Switzerland and Romania for the top-two spots. Two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tourna­ment in Germany.

Israel was scheduled to host group leaders, Switzerland, on Thursday in Tel Aviv and that game was postponed late Sunday. It will now be played November 15 though it is unclear if Israel can safely host games.

Israel now is due to play three Euro 2024 qualifiers in the one-week international break next month designed for just two games.

A home game for Israel against Romania on November 18 intended to be played in Jeru­salem has shaped as decisive for the final standings.

The delayed Kosovo-Israel game could prevent UEFA mak­ing the qualifying playoffs draw on Nov. 23 as scheduled.

Israel will go to the playoffs even if it finishes third in the qualifying group because last year it topped a Nations League group in the second tier.

Israel has never played at the finals of a European Champion­ship tournament. Israel started playing in the competition as a UEFA member in Euro 1996 qualifying. —AP