Turkey calls for new EU membership talks

Turkey’s president has said his country will support Sweden’s bid to join Nato if the European Union opens membership talks for his country.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would state his demand at the Nato summit in Lithuania later this week.

He added that he had informed US Pres­ident, Joe Biden, of his intentions.

Mr Erdogan’s comments come ahead of a meeting with Sweden’s prime minister and Nato’s secretary general in the Lithua­nian capital, Vilnius.

Turkey is a Nato member and so has a veto over any new country joining the group.

It has previously expressed frustration at what it has seen as Stockholm’s willingness to host Kurdish militants.

Mr Erdogan recently said Sweden had taken steps in the right direction by chang­ing anti-terror laws, but that he still had some complaints.

Hungary has also stalled on backing the Swedish bid, but said it will not delay the process if Turkey shifts its stance.

The head of Nato, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday that it was still possible to have a “positive decision” during the two-day conference.

He added that Sweden joining Nato would “strengthen our ability to defend and protect not least the Baltic region”.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, mean­while, has dismissed Mr Erdogan’s idea of a reciprocal agreement.

“Sweden meets all the requirements for Nato membership,” he told reporters in Berlin. “The other question is one that is not connected with it.”

A spokeswoman for the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said membership to the bloc could only be granted by following procedure. —BBC