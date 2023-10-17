Tszyu retains WBO light middleweight title

Australian Tim Tszyu extended his unbeaten record to 24 bouts with a unanimous point’s decision over American Bri­an Mendoza to defend his WBO light-middleweight title.

All three judges scored the bout in Tszyu’s favour, 116-111, 116- 112 and 117-111, after a bruising 12-round encounter on Australia’s Gold Coast.

After the win, Tszyu immediately called out American WBA, WBC and IBF light-middleweight champion, Jermell Charlo.

“Charlo, where are you?” Tszyu said.

The Australian, 28, won the WBO interim title by beating American Tony Harrison in March and defended it against Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo in June to become mandatory challenger to Charlo.

But, instead of facing Tszyu,

Charlo moved up two weight classes for a bout with Mexican undisputed super-middleweight champion, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, in which he was beaten by unanimous decision in Las Vegas this month.

Charlo was stripped of his WBO belt when the fight started, with Tszyu elevated from interim to full champion.

“He’ll probably think in his delusional head that he would beat me,” added Tszyu. “Come get it. Let’s prove to everyone who is king of this division.” –BBC