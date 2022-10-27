Trasacco boss promises package for Black Stars …if they reach World Cup semis

Executive Chairman of Trasacco Group, Ernesto Taricone, has pledged a handsome reward for the Black Stars, if the senior national team makes it to the last-four of the impending World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Mr Taricone, a keen follower of the Black Stars, told the Times Sports yesterday that he believes in the capability of the team to dazzle the world again at the Mundial.

“The Black Stars are a formidable team who can rise to the occasion when the stakes are very high.

“I have followed them for a very long time and have no shred of doubt they will rise and shine in Qatar and possibly snatch a semi-final ticket,” he said.

The Trasacco capo acknowledged the Himalayan nature of the task ahead but was confident in the team’s fighting spirit.

“The Ghana team has a strong character which should be able to ginger them to take on any opposition.

“Importantly, however, the team must train very hard, be disciplined, whole-heartedly committed and fully focused on the assignment in Qatar,” Mr Taricone advised.

Though he was reticent on the package for the Stars, he assured it was going to be eye-catching, “once the team makes the mark in Qatar.”

No African national team has ever made it to the semi-final stage of the World Cup.

Only three teams – Cameroon (Italy 1990), Senegal (Japan/South Korea 2002) and Ghana (South Africa 2010).

BY JOHN VIGAH