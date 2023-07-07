Suspected gas leak leaves 17 dead in South Africa

A suspected gas leak in South Africa has led to the deaths of 17 people, local officials say.

The victims – including three children – died from gas inhalation at an informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Police and forensic investigators have said the scene of the toxic gas leak is still active and have advised people to stay clear of the area.

Wednesday’s leak has been linked to illegal gold mining in the area.

Gases are often used by illegal gold miners – known locally as zama zamas – to extract gold from soil stolen from abandoned mine shafts.

One of the gas cylinders was found leaking in Boksburg’s densely populated Angelo shanty town.

The victims were found within a 100m (328ft) radius of the scene.

“The scene was heart-breaking… the bodies were scattered literally everywhere,” said Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of the Gauteng Province.

Emergency service officials fear more bodies could be found as search and rescue teams continue their work.

Twelve people are receiving treatment in hospital, with one in a critical condition. —BBC