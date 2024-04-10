Summit to identify tourism, investment potential launched

A summit aimed at identifying tourism potential and investment opportunities for job creation and economic development in Ghana has been launched.

Organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in partnership with the Office of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (President of Ga Traditional Council), it is also aimed at exploring the tourism potential that can stimulate econom­ic growth, create jobs and enhance overall community development.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, Mr David Douglas, the Chief Executive officer of DDLF, stated that the event was to unite diverse stakeholders with a focus on fostering peace, investment and tourism in Africa.

The event, to be held from April 15 to 17, 2024, is a convergence of visionaries, change-makers of peace, security and investments from within the continent of Africa and the diaspora.

This year’s Summit will serve as a vital platform for stakeholders to foster collabo­ration and identify investment opportunities, as well as tour­ism potentials that can drive economic growth, job creation, and overall community devel­opment.

“From its inception a couple of years ago, the primary ob­jective of the summit has been to cultivate a positive and inclu­sive environment, inspiring and empowering individuals and communities, vis a vis nations, and by extension, the entire continent of Africa, to con­tribute to a future marked by peace and security, prosperity and sustainable development,” he stated.

Mr Douglas said community, political and business leaders would be given the opportu­nity to showcase their unique potentials and engage investors to explore possibilities for industrialisation and economic growth.

He said the summit would host more countries in Africa, such as South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and Republic of Benin.

Others are Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, and Niger.

Being an African event with a global reach, he said the Unit­ed States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germa­ny, Netherlands, and Trini­dad and Tobago would also collaborate to make the summit grand and memorable.

The CEO said the summit, beyond economic consider­ations, underscored the vital impact of leadership in cham­pioning peace and community development.

Other organising partners are Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Af­rica (EEPD Africa), Luxurious Living- USA, SunRays Group – Nigeria, Maurya Infotech Services – India, and K-Pentag LLC – Finland.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY