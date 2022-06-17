SSNIT rolls out electronic scheme to ease payment of contributions

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is to roll out an electronic payment scheme which will allow people pay their contributions, using mobile money or bank applications without any electronic levy charges.

The scheme would also implement policies to make registration easier for individuals interested in being added to it.

This was revealed on Wednesday in Accra by the Director General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang at a meeting with leaders of Churches and Christian Organisations.

The forum formed part of efforts by SSNIT to expand and deepen coverage of the Basic National Social Security Scheme to self-employed workers.

According to DrOfori-Tenkorang, it had become necessary to extend coverage to informal sector workers not only to increase the active membership and contributor base of the scheme, but also to ensure that every worker in Ghana enjoyed social protection.

This, he added would help reduce poverty and over-dependence on family relations and friends during old age.

Explaining, he said the SSNIT scheme offered unique benefits and provided value that no other pension product in Ghana offered, adding that the scheme also gave superior value to invested members’ contributions.

“The Trust pays minimum pension by subsidising pensions for pensioners whose salaries were woefully low during active service,” he said.

“It also pays invalidity pension regardless of age and with minimal contribution and also provides a life policy by paying survivors when a member passes on,” he enumerated.

The Director General also called on the media to be circumspect in their reportageabout SSNIT, and also focus on the benefits of the scheme so that more people would be encouraged to join.

He also urged participants to ensure they sent the message they had received to their members by educating them on the significance of securing their future.

In his remarks, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most ReverendDrAboagye-Mensah, lauded the management of SSNIT for spearheading such an initiative to extend coverage to self-employed workers.

He stated that although some ministers retired and received monthly pension from SSNIT, which was augmented by in-house benefits paid by the church, most of its members, largely self-employed, were not under any structured social security scheme.

He noted that the church had a responsibility to promote the holistic development of Christians in the country by ensuring adequate preparation was made for a better life when people retire from active service.

“Most people believe the SSNIT scheme is for formal sector workers. In the past, SSNIT has not reached out enough but I am happy we have this engagement today,” he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Church of Pentecost, the Methodist Church, and the Action Chapel among others.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU