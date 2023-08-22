Spanish FA president apologises for kissing player

Spanish football fed­eration president, Luis Rubiales, has apologised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales kissed the Spain forward during the presentation ceremony following the team’s 1-0 win over England in Sun­day’s final.

“I didn’t like it,” Hermoso said on Instagram, but a state­ment released later on her behalf defended Rubiales.

On Monday, Rubiales said: “I was completely wrong, I have to admit it.”

He added: “It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”

Rubiales had been criticised by some Spanish government ministers and come under fire on social media.

Spain’s sports minister, Mique­lIceta, told Spanish public radio it was “unacceptable” for Rubiales to kiss Hermoso, adding: “The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do.”

In a statement released by the Spanish football federation, fol­lowing the player’s initial comment about disliking the kiss, Hermoso said the moment was a “natural gesture of affection”. —BBC