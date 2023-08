A thrilling semifinal in Auckland ended with Olga Carmona‘s thundering shot from distance in the 89th minute to give Spain a 2-1 win over Sweden at Eden Park, yesterday.

After substitute, Salma Paralluelo, fired Spain in front on 81 minutes, a Rebecka Blomqvist finish just six minutes later looked as though it had sent the enthralling game to extra time.

And then, from a set piece, up stepped Spain’s captain put them into the final. –ESPN