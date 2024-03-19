South Africa withdraw due to substandard facilities

South Africa has withdrawn both its men’s and women’s hockey teams from the 13th African Games currently underway in Accra based on recommenda­tions and guidelines as set down by the International Hockey Federa­tion.

The decision was taken as a result of the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch not being sufficiently prepared to stage the competition. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) and African Hockey Feder­ation have been informed of the decision taken by Team SA.

According to South Africa’s Olympic governing body, SASOC, “despite repeated assurances that the pitches would be ready for in­ternational-standard competition, the pitches are unsuitable.”

Furthermore, a statement from the organisation issued yester­day says it has communicated its reasons for leaving Ghana to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

“In correspondence sent to the LOC, Team SA Team Leader, Ms Patience Shikwambana, states: “Over and above making this de­cision, our SA Hockey Federation consulted with Sports Flooring Warehouse, a South African-based specialist in carpet laying, and an FIH recognised service provider. They have also advised us – having analysed the images we shared with them – that the field is not satisfactory and may cause harm to the athletes.”

Ms Shikwambana also noted: “The rescheduling of the hockey competition, on three numerous occasions has in addition caused an inconvenience to us logistically, as a team, where we had to arrange for both the teams to fly to Ghana in time for the commencement of the competition.

“In the first Chef De Missions’ site visit meeting at the end of October 2023, we were advised that there would be test events to ensure readiness of venues before the start of each competition. This, unfortunately, has not been the case for hockey. In addition, according to the FIH field certifi­cation guideline, ‘If a field that is not certified is being considered as a tournament venue, it should be tested at the earliest convenience to demonstrate compliance with this specification.’

“These tests should be conduct­ed months in advance before a competition – which, in this case, have not taken place. Further­more, ‘The FIH has a number of accredited test institutes, and these have accredited engineers located around the world’, which we are not certain if they have been in volved and provided the necessary certification.”

South Africa have already qualified both men’s and women’s hockey teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and with the African Games being held in close prox­imity to Paris, it was deemed a potential injury risk if Team SA competed under the circumstances in Accra.