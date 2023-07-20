Soccer for Dreamers pledge support for female, juvenile teams

A US-based non-profit organisation, Soccer for Dreamers is set to roll out the third phase of its charity project, which sup­ports young football lovers in Ghana to pursue their dreams.

Soccer for Dreamers, owned by three brothers – Baruch, Jed and Kayden Akwaboah, is set to make pre­sentations to female and male soccer clubs in Kyebi and Winneba, and also launch an online learning platform called Ubuntu Online Academy to equip African youth to realise their dreams.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, an adminis­trator of the NGO disclosed that the three brothers and a team of experts would travel to Kyebi on July 20 to donate soccer equipment to all six southern zone Women’s Division One Clubs currently battling for qualifica­tion to the Women’s Premier League.

The teams include FC Epiphany, Jonina Ladies, Sea Lions, Anlo Ladies, Hassport Ladies and Kotoku Rush Ladies.

Two days later, the brothers will move to the Winton School Park in Winneba to donate soccer boots, jer­seys, and balls to some selected U-17 clubs.

That would be heralded by an invita­tional tournament with two semifinal matches and a grand finale to deter­mine the eventual winners.

On July 28, the team would launch the Ubuntu Online Academy, which will seek to equip the youth with tools and courses to set them up for success at the British Council Hall.

“The Akwaboah brothers acknowl­edge that their peer’s ability to play organised football largely depends on access to facilities and logistics. Their experience as football players have taught them an important lesson that the most talented players cannot afford to play football at the highest level without support.”

“It was in this light they came together to form Soccer for Dreamers. They’ll continue to seek support to make such donations to support those in need to realise their talents,” she added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY