Shoemaker jailed 12 months for indecent assault on minor

Agama Prosper, a 41-year-old shoemaker, has been sentenced to a 12-month imprisonment, for indecent assault on a six-year-old girl, by the Hohoe Circuit Court.

Agama, who was accused of inserting his finger into the pri­vate part of the class one pupil, pleaded guilty with explanation.

His explanation, however, could not exonerate him of the charge.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati told the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the victim

complained of pain in her pri­vate part when her mother was bathing her.

The prosecution said when the mother asked the victim what had happened to her, she said Agama had inserted his finger into her private part.

Chief Insp Aziati said the complainant, the victim’s father, reported the case to the Domes­tic, Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Hohoe.

He said police medical report forms was issued to the com­plainant to take the victim to any government hospital for exam­ination, treatment and return the documents for further action.

Chief Insp Aziati said the forms were endorsed by a medi­cal officer of the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe, confirming that the victim’s hymen was broken. —GNA