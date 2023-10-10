Saka to join England squad despite injury

England apparently expect Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka, to report for international duty this month despite his hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old sustained the is­sue in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Lens, having previously suffered knocks in Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Heading into a crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City, Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped on Saka’s condition but claimed that he was “in contention” for Sunday’s game.

However, those comments were seemingly just smoke and mirrors from the Spaniard, who did not call up Saka to the matchday squad for the visit of the champions, although he watched on from the sidelines as the Gunners claimed a pivotal 1-0 win.

After the game, Arteta revealed that Saka was not close to making the squad and also stated that the winger would not be available for England duty following his call-up by Gareth Southgate.

Despite Arteta’s admission, Saka has not officially withdrawn from the England squad, and The Mirror claims that the Three Lions are banking on the 22-year-old to join up with the rest of the squad at St George’s Park.

Even if Saka is not deemed fit enough to represent his country this month, the Football Association apparently want to assess his fitness levels during the international break as per protocol.

In contrast, Arsenal are keen for Saka to enjoy a complete rest before domestic action resumes later this month, especially with Arteta being handed two fresh concerns after Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, England host Australia at Wembley in a friendly on Friday before reuniting with Euro 2020 final opponents Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier four days later. -sportsmole