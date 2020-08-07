Rowdy SHS final year students beat WAEC official, invigilators, journalist

An official of West African Examination Council (WAEC), external invigilators and a journalist were yesterday beaten to pulp by final year students of Bright Senior High School (SHS) at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, when they went on rampage.

The students, who were rampaging in protest against what they described as resistance by the officials to allow them to engage in examination malpractice, assaulted Mr David Nii Djan, the WAEC official, Mr Jerry Alfred Okine, Mr Emmanuel Asare, Mr Adiko Jacob, the invigilators and Emmanuel Pacome, a reporter of the Graphic Communication Limited.

The proprietor of the school, Mr Bright Amponsah, is alleged to have instigated the students to beat the officials invigilating the exams.

The rowdy students chased the Daily Graphic reporter with sticks and pelted him with stones as they shouted “thief, thief”.

The students, however, seized the journalists, took his mobile phone, bag and severely beat him.

Narrating his ordeal to the Ghanaian Times here, Mr Pacome said he went to the school upon receiving information of an alleged examination malpractice.

Mr Pacome said the assistant headmaster told him he was not aware of any examination malpractice at the school and that he should wait and speak to the headmaster who had accompanied some students to the police station.

Mr Pacome said some of the students jumped onto a motorbike and started running after him while they shouted “thief thief’, however, he managed to jump onto a moving mini bus which was headed towards Anyinam”.

Mr David Nii Djan said on Monday when the Integrated Science paper was to be taken, he prepared an invigilation time table which had teachers of the school among the invigilation team.

He also revealed that he had earlier received information that some impersonators have been writing the exams for others.

Mr Nii Djan said the proprietor of the school, Mr Amponsah, who was prevented from sharing the photocopies of the papers to the students, tried to bribe him in order to allow the students to cheat which he declined to the offer.

He said the proprietor who was infuriated ordered all the students to stop writing the examination and beat them up.

He said the only female police who was helpless called for reinforcement from the Kukurantumi and Tafo police station to salvage the situation.

From: David Kodjo, Kukurantumi.