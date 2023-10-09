Rooney leaves DC United

Wayne Rooney has left his role as coach of Major League Soccer side, DC United, by mutual con­sent after they missed out on the MLS Cup play-offs.

Manchester United’s record goalscorer took up the role with the Washington-based side in July 2022.

He had previously spent 18 months at the club as a player before he joined Derby as play­er-coach in January 2020.

“It’s the right time. I’ve done everything I can to get this club into the play-offs,” said the 37-year-old.

DC United missed the play-offs for the fourth consecutive year despite a 2-0 win on Satur­day in their final regular-season match against New York City FC.

“We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time,” said DC United Chief Exec­utive and Co-chairman, Jason Levien.

“This decision creates the avenue for our next Gener­al Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identifi­cation of a head coach who will best align with this.

“We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the nation’s capital, first as a DC United player and captain, and most recently as our coach.” –BBC