Road minister expresses worry over illegal mining at Osino, Anyinam bypasses

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has expressed concern over illegal miners making it difficult for roads con­tractors to speed up their work on the Osino and Anyinam bypasses, as part of the Accra-Kumasi high­way dualisation project to decon­gest traffic.

He has therefore, expressed the government’s commitment to fighting the menace and also make funding available to ensure the completion of the projects.

“A lot of the sections that had been worked on already are so much deteriorated by galamsey activities…At one of the stretches at the Osino bypass, the contractors continue to encounter galamseyers, but we have a way of dealing with them,” he intoned.

The minister expressed the concern after contractors on the projects informed him of galamsey activities in the middle of the way at Osino during an inspection of four by-passes of the Accra-Kuma­si highway dualisation projects.

The projects are the Osino by-pass, Anyinam by-pass, Enyerisi by-pass, Konongo by-pass.

The GH¢1.9 billion 45-km four by-pass projects is being borne by the Government of Ghana.

They are expected to be com­pleted within 30 months with the exception of the Konongo by-pass which would be completed in 36 months.

Among the eight local contrac­tors working on the projects are Messrs. Kofi Job and First Sky Limited.

Apart from the Osino and Any­inam bypasses being challenged by the activities of illegal miners, at the Konongo project site of the bypass, contractors are also dealing with swampy areas as they continue with site-clearing activities.

But, “I want to assure the contractors that the government stands solidly behind them, and as much as possible, we will flush out the illegal miners and continue to make resources available to them because this is a mega project being carried out by the government, and I believe that it will not stall,” the minister assured.

After the completion of the con­struction of the roads, it is expected that traveling hours and congestion on the central corridor would drasti­cally reduce.

Mr Amoako-Atta said compensa­tion issues and difficulty in getting gravel materials because of farms along the stretch, were some of the challenges facing the project.

He however, gave assurance that he would engage relevant stakehold­ers to find solutions to the challeng­es to ensure smooth operations of the projects.

The minister said the President promised to continue the dualisa­tion of the Accra-Kumasi highway in 2018 and that, he remained com­mitted to redeeming the promise.

Mr Amoako-Atta allayed the fears of the public of the project getting stalled due to funds, assuring that the government was determined to provide sustainable budget for the projects.

Other projects inspected included town in the Kwabre Districts, town roads in Asante Mapmong and Suame Interchange.

At the Suame Interchange, it was learnt that the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission had completed assessment of the affected properties along the road corridor and valuation for com­pensation payment was currently underway.

Scheduled activities include construction of drains and filling to sub-grade level of the adjoining roads.

The minister expressed satisfac­tion during his inspection of ongo­ing works and pledged the govern­ment’s commitment to addressing challenges by providing financial resources for the project.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI