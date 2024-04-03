Revival Outreach Church donates food, cash to Street Academy

The Revival Outreach Church, on Good Friday donated food items and GH¢ 2,000.00 cash to the Street Academy, a sports and culture organisation in Accra.

The food items worth GH¢20,000.00 include bags of rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, liquid soap, bags of gari and maize, boxes of soap, washing powder, toilet rolls, sachet water among others.

Professor Abednego Ako Ama­rtey, Vice Chancellor and a Resident Pastor of the church, told the Times Sports that the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the under­privileged children at the Academy as part of the Easter celebration.

Prof. Amartey said Easter was about showing love to such people because Jesus Christ demonstrated his love by sacrificing his life for mankind.

“This is part of the traditions of the church. We need to support our brothers and sisters who are less privileged. It is the reason why we came up with this initiative.”

According to the Resident Pastor, the choice of Street Academy followed a thorough discussion and prayers by members of the church this year.

Pastor Amartey said it was im­portant for the state and the church to see the upkeep and support for such less privileged children as a huge responsibility and encouraged them to make such gestures as priorities.

Ataa Lartey, Director of Street Academy, thanked the church for the gesture and highlighted the var­ious challenges the children faced and appealed for more of such assistance.

He said the academy takes care of about 80 children aged between 10 to 16 years, fed three times daily and prepared for formal education.

He said a section of them with interest in sports were offered the needed help to thrive in their cho­sen fields which are usually football or boxing.