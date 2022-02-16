Residents of 3 c’nities commend IGP for fight against land guards

Residents of Borteyman, Adjiringanor and Nma Dzorn in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are full of praise for the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for tackling the land guard menace in the area.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, the residents issued a statement and subsequently petitioned the IGP on the frequent attacks by land guards in the three communities.

The petition was well received by the IGP and acted on same with swift response through the Anti-Land Guards Division of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the residents, until the IGP stepped in, land guards and their activities within these areas were on the ascendancy in recent times leaving residents restless and in fear for their lives.

The situation, they said, pushed them to petition the IGP to take immediate steps in dealing with the matter.

“Upon receipt of the petition, the IGP acted swiftly through the Anti-Land Guards Division of the Ghana Police Service,” the statement said.

This intervention, according to the residents had reduced the menace which had been going from bad to worse with daily reports of land guards brutalising landowners and property developers.

One resident who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that, the land guards often illegally take lands from legally acquired owners with brute force and assault.



The Land Act 2020 prescribes a minimum five-year jail term and a maximum 15-year sentence for persons acting as land guards. Those who engage the services of same in Ghana also fall foul of the law.

The deployment of Anti Land guard Unit by the Ghana Police Service is among measures deployed to effectively deal with the activities of land guards in Accra.

“We wish to encourage the IGP and the Anti-Land Guards Division of the Ghana Police Service to continue to fight the land guard menace in the whole of the Greater Accra Region,” they stressed.

