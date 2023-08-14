Asantehene destools Bekwai-Abodom chief over galamsey

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled the Chief of Be­kwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto, in connec­tion with alleged illegal gold mining activities, popularly known as “galamsey.”

Nana Saforo Koto was said to have failed to refute allegations leveled against him by concerned members of his community, which resulted in his destoolment.

The development reinforced the Asantehene’s commitment to dealing with chiefs under his jurisdiction, who would involve themselves in galamsey.

During a regional consultative dialogue on small scale mining at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the Asantehene vowed to deal with any chief found to have engaged

in illegal gold mining.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said “…I have already warned my chiefs and elders against partic­ipation in such illegalities, and I will not hesitate to strongly sanction such infractions.”

Nana Koto was accused of unlimited sale of property to ille­gal miners, a practice that encour­aged illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) that have caused havoc on nearby water bodies.

He was also accused of ignor­ing his community responsibili­ties for seven years, which led to the abandonment of important customs and rituals inside the stool house.

At a meeting of the As­anteman Traditional Council, Otumfuo’s Kyeame (linguist), Kwaku Owusu indicated that Nana Koto did not adequately address the allegations when given the option to do so at the committee level.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu found Nana Koto guilty on all counts after carefully weighing the opinions of numerous divi­sional chiefs and examining the evidence.

Ghanaian Times’ efforts to get Nana Koto to comment on the issue did not yield any results.

A source close to the Man­hyia Palace, in Kumasi, told the reporter that ahead of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebration, it has been suggested that other chiefs implicated in illegal mining might be destooled if found guilty of allegations against them.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI