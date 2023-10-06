Randy Abbey tops them all …re-elected onto GFA ExCo

Dr Randy Abbey got an overwhelming endorsement as he polled the highest number of votes in the GFA Executive Council Elections for Premier League Clubs held in the Northern regional Capital, Tama­le, yesterday.

In a fierce contest where 10 candidates chasedfive slots on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council(EX­CO) as Premier League repre­sentatives, Dr Abbey reigned supreme as he amassed 12 votes, the highest by any of the 10 aspirants.

Kurt Okraku applauds the delegates after the resounding feat

Fredrick Acheampong polled 11 votes, while Oduro Sarfo and James Kwasi Appiah secured 10 votes each to confirm their places on the EXCO.

Elloeny Amande and Kings­ley Osei Bonsu polled nine votes each and threw the elections into a second round contest between the two.

The run-off could not separate them as both main­tained their nine votes. The tie was broken after a third round of voting where Kingsley Osei Bonsu ended up with 12 votes as against 6 by Amande.

Many shared excitement over Dr Randy Abbey’s re-election, emphasising that securing the highest votes was a manifestation of his quality and the confidence of the footballing community in an astute broadcaster.

Dr Abbey who comes in as the most experienced among the EXCO members, four years ago got elected onto the Executive Council in a similar fashion after polling 28 votes to top the elect­ed executives for Division One.

Dr Abbey who shared much of excitement after his election pledged his continuous com­mitment to the development of Ghana football, highlighting the association will build on its strength as they seek to correct the wrongs of the past four years.

Earlier, unopposed Kurt Okraku was affirmed as Presi­dent for another four-year tenure after 117 out of 120 delegates voted to retain him as leader of the Ghana Football Association.

Gifty Oware has been elected as Women’s Football Rep. on the EXCO as former Vice President, Mark Addo, Eugene Arhin and Gideon Fosu got elected on the EXCO as representatives for Divsion One clubs.