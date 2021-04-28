Prudential Life supports 3FM Tour Du Ghana Cycling

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country, partnered with 3FM as the official life insurer of the maiden edition of the 3FM Tour du Ghana cycling event.

Held on Saturday April 24, the event attracted over 130 riders who were all insured to the tune of GH¢16.9 million.

Prudential has a history of supporting cycling events across the globe. Prudential Plc PLIG’s parent company has supported the world’s biggest cycling festival, Prudential RideLondon, a 100-mile race that follows the London Olympic Cycle Route since 2013.

The 74.5km Tour du Ghana bicycle race, which was flagged off at Tulaku Police Station in Afienya and ended at Dodi World Centre in Akosombo, was won by Alexander Allotey, followed by Abinon Amen and Francis Owusu who placed second and third respectively. The first three cyclists were awarded with GH¢10,000, GH¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 cash prizes respectively. They were also given a free full year’s life insurance cover from Prudential Life Insurance.

The event was also supported by SuperYogo, Oba Spagetti, Verna Water, Macberry Biscuits, Dodi World, Decathlon, African Resources, Ghana Police Service, Volta Hotel and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Head of Station at Media General’s 3FM Network, Winfred Aklamati, said: “We are continually transforming the multimedia landscape. We believe that events such as the 3FM Tour Du Ghana Cycling Challenge not only bring excitement to our listeners and viewers and to the general public, but also improves their quality of life through the enhancement of health and fitness.”

For his part, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, noted that Prudential’s interest in cycling stemmed from a passion of promoting health and wellness and in advancing cycling as a sport.

“We are proud to be associated with Tour du Ghana as the official life insurer by covering all cyclists and providing free life insurance cover for the top three winners for an entire year. We are excited to have worked with 3FM and all the other partners to make this event a success.”

Champion Allotey receiving the top prize after the race