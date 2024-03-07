Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang attends C/R Students, Youth, Nananom Durbar

The 2020 running mate of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) and the Former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang last Sat­urday attended the Central Regional Students/ Youth and Nananom Durbar.

The programme which took place at the Abeadze Dominase Community Park commenced with a warm wel­come by the Ankobeahen of Abeadze State.

Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang joined other dignitaries in inspecting an exhibition by various basic and senior high schools in the Central Region.

Speaking on the theme “Em­powering and bridging tradi­tion with tomorrow’s leaders,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that before the gap could be bridged, there was the need to know which gap existed, how it looks like, who created it and what we need to do to bridge the gap.

She was grateful to be among the students and congratulated them for their wonderful exhibition. She en­couraged them to make good use of information since they have easy access to informa­tion now.

“Let us stop being consum­ers of other people’s sources of knowledge. Society itself is dynamic, things will change naturally by reacting to both internal and external stimuli. When things change by force or because there is an im­position, the results become abnormal.”

The former Minister of Education added that we must also learn to set our own agenda as a people, learn to make our own mistakes and be courageous enough to admit those mistakes, and learn from them in order to grow.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang con­cluded her speech by inviting the audience, especially the students to be curious about who they are, where their forebears have come from and what has kept them together; what their values have been.

Other speakers were Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, former Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Dominik Kleeman -CEO of Nexis Africa Ltd. and other invited guests.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang joined the sod cutting ceremo­ny for the King Mansa Musah Central Regional Stem-no­vation Centre by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, who was also the chairman for the occasion.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was joined by the Central Regional NDC chairman, Prof. Richard Aseidu, NDC parliamentary candidates for Mfantseman and Assin South and some regional executives

