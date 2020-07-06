President self-isolates …after close associate tests positive for COVID-19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, commenced a14-day self-isolation after being exposed to an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A statement signed and issued by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, in Accra on July 4, said the decision was on the advice of medical practitioners.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” it noted.

The statement continued that, “the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

Although the President has tested negative for the virus, the statement said his 14-day self-isolation was “out of the abundance of caution.”

During the period of the President’s self-isolation, the statement noted that, he would be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo is the latest government official to go into isolation after a number of appointees, who tested positive for the disease, did same within the past weeks.

Ghana’s Ambassador to United Kingdom, Paapa Owusu Ankomah and Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who both tested positive, have since recovered and returned to duty.

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe, are also reported to be receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Additionally, Peter Mac Manu, Campaign Manager of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 7 polls, is currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, also tested positive for the disease.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, who also tested positive for coronavirus, resigned from office after breaching the self-isolation protocol required of persons confirmed to have the COVID-19, when he visited a voter registration centre.

Two other appointees including the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known to as Sir John succumbed to the disease at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on July 1.

The other, K.K. Sam, Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, died on June 12 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after testing positive of the disease.

Currently, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count is 20,085 with 14,870 recoveries and 122 deaths.

BY TIMES REPORTER