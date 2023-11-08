Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries holds crusade in Accra Nov. 24-26

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFMM) is set to hold its first ever crusade in Ghana from November 24 to 26, 2023 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Dubbed the ‘GHANA GREAT DELIVERANCE AND HEALING MEGA CRUSADE’, the three-day programme will be hosted by Dr D.K OLUKOYA, a scientist and General Overseer of the MFMM.

It is set to bring together all members of MFMM worldwide as well as Christians from all walks of life to an atmosphere of experiencing the unlimited power of God.

There will be also a special non-denominational prayer session titled ‘Ministers Deliv­erance/Open Heaven Interna­tional Conference’ for all Pastors and Ministers on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

In a statement issued and copied by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, Founder of the Ministry said God is using the crusade to set captives free and solve spiritual problems all over the world.

The seasoned Christian author said “it is the turn of the people and the land of Ghana to testify of the goodness of Jehovah God.”

He invited all and sundry not to miss the lifetime opportunity saying “all who are seeking to have an extraordinary encounter with God of Elijah from across the world, particularly those in the West African Sub Region and Ghana, this is an opportuni­ty you should not miss.”

MFMM was established in 1989 in Nigeria, and is a full gospel ministry devoted to the revival of apostolic signs, Holy Ghost fireworks and the unlimited demonstration of the power of God to deliver to the uttermost.

It aims amongst others is to train believers in the art and science of spiritual warfare, thus making them an aggressive and victorious army for the Lord and to deliver those who have become slaves to the kingdom of darkness.

The Ministry also priorities on building up prayer eagles who are heavenly-bound and aggres­sive Christians.

The MFMM has over 40 Min­istries under its umbrella and the ministry is spread all over the 7 continents worldwide.

BY TIMES REPORTER