Police shoot dead suspect who killed Swedes in Brussels

Police in Brussels have shot dead the gunman suspected of killing two Swedish citizens that forced the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden to be abandoned at half-time.

The 45-year-old Tunisian national named Abdesalem, was shot in a café in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood in his chest and died in a hospital from wounds.

Crisis Centre Belgium raised the threat level to four and revealed it was treating the attack as terrorist related after the discovery of a social media message from the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

The shootings had taken place on the Boulevard D’Ypres, some five kilometres from the King Baudouin stadium at approximately 7pm local time, 45 minutes before the kickoff of the match.

It is not known whether the victims were in Brussels to attend the match, although it has been reported that they were wearing Sweden football jerseys.

“That message was recorded by a person who identifies himself as the attacker, he says he is inspired by the Islamic State,” Crisis Centre Belgium said following the publications of the message.

“Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned,” a UEFA statement announced.

The Swedish players were informed about the incident at half time when the score in the match was 1-1.

They decided not to continue after consultation with the Belgian team.

“When I came down for the break, I got this information,” Sweden Coach, Janne Janne Andersson said.

“Immediately, I felt that it was completely unreal, what kind of world do we live in today?

“I came into the locker room and when the team started talking, we agreed 100 per cent that we didn’t want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families.”

Players and fans were told to remain in the stadium for their own safety.

“Our security team handled it well and put us at ease,” Sweden captain, Victor Lindelof, said.

“They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels,”

Crisis Centre Belgium informed the supporters in a social media message

“Arrangements to safely escort supporters from the Belgium- Sweden match out of the stadium are being examined,” it said.

Evacuation eventually began 75 minutes later.

The Swedish team’s supporters were accompanied by police into the city.

“Belgium sends its sincere condolences to the people of Sweden,” a message from Belgian Prime, Minister Alexander de Kroo, said.

“This terrorist attack shakes the foundations of our peaceful societies. We offer our unwavering solidarity in the face of this blind hatred. We will counter terrorism together with even greater determination.”

“Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels,” a message on social media from the Swedish Football Association said.

“Belgium are already qualified and we don’t have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play,” Lindelof added.

The Swedish players and officials were taken to the airport under police escort. –Insidethegames.com