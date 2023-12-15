Peru national team coach Reynoso sacked

Peru boss, Juan Reynoso, has been sacked, becom­ing the fourth South American national team coach to lose his job since the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying, the Peruvian football federation (FPF) announced on Wednes­day.

The 53-year-old had been in charge since August 2022 but leaves his post with Peru bottom of the CONMEBOL qualifying table on just two points after six matches.

The top six nations in the 10-team standings qualify auto­matically for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the seventh-placed side heading into the playoffs.

“The best agreement has been found to end his stint as coach,” the FPF said in a statement.

Argentinians Guillermo Bar­ros Schelotto, Gustavo Costas and Eduardo Berizzo have all left their jobs with Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile respectively since qualifying started.

Local press reports suggest former Argentina striker, Her­nan Crespo, and ex-Colombia boss, Jose Pekerman, are among those in the running to replace Reynoso.

