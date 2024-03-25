Over 100 structures at Bubuashie Cable Wireless gutted by fire

More than one hun­dred structures were destroyed during a fire outbreak at Bubuashie Cable Wireless in Accra, last Friday.

The inferno affected make­shift wooden structures, three vehicles, two metal containers, but no casualties have been recorded.

Business owners who used the place as an abode and com­mercial purposes were displaced.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene, some of the victims were counting their losses while others were salvaging wares from the debris.

The personnel from the Ghana Police were there to ensure peace and order in the area.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer Grade III Desmond Ackaah speaking to the Ghanaian Times, said the service received a distress call and dispatched three pumps from the Kwame Nkrumah Inter­ change, National Headquarters, and Abelemkpe Fire Stations to attend to the fire.

He said the distress call was received at 11:51 am, and trig­gered a rapid response, with the first crew arriving at 12:07 pm to bring the blaze under control by 12:34 pm.

DOIII Ackaah said the fire was fully extinguished by 14:06 pm.

He said firefighters managed to salvage over 100 adjoining structures.

