OSP directed to return seized money to Cecilia Dapaah

The Accra High Court has directed the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resourc­es, Cecilia Dapaah, money seized from her, within a week.

The former minister found herself in a legal tussle in which her assets were seized by the OSP, but the court has overturned this action, directing the OSP to return the confiscated funds to her.

Ms Dapaah is being investigated for corruption and corruption-re­lated offences and also keeping more than $1 million in her house.

In the wake of the startling revelation of stolen funds by her domestic staff, the OSP embarked on a comprehensive search of the minister’s residence, prompted by the amounts that were reported stolen.

It would be recalled that her domestic worker and her predeces­sor allegedly stole US$1 million, €300,000, GH¢350,000, assorted clothes worth GH¢95,000, hand­bags, US$35,000, and perfumes worth US$1,400 belonging to Ms Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor.

The domestic workers, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, allegedly stole the monies and personal belongings of the couple, between July and October, last year.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to com­mit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

The court decided Ms Dapaah’s seven frozen bank accounts on Aug. 17, 2023.

The Financial Division of the High Court, Accra, heard applica­tion filed by the OSP for confir­mation of its decision to freeze seven bank accounts of the former minister containing local and foreign currencies.

Court documents filed by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and sighted by Citi News indicat­ed a letter, the office wrote to two banks (names withheld), to “with immediate effect direct the freezing of the bank accounts and invest­ments of Ms Dapaah with your bank pending investigations into suspected corruption and corrup­tion-related offences in respect of your customer ….”

The OSP per the documents took the action in accordance with section 38 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

Ms Dapaah per the OSP doc­ument has seven accounts (three and four respectively) with two separate banks.

The OSP is investigating Ms Dapaah for corruption and cor­ruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her Abelemkpe home.

However, the police and Attor­ney General are prosecuting per­sons accused of stealing the alleged monies from the minister’s house.

In July, 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that Ms Dapaah’s domestic staff had been taken to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband.

Ms Dapaah resigned from her position after a public uproar and was arrested by the OSP and granted bail.

Officials of OSP on Mon­day, July 24, 2023, searched the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister and found US$590,000 and GH¢2.730,000.