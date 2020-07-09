Oppong to serve on MAG Exco Board

The Minifootball Association of Ghana (MAG) has appointed marketing and branding expert, Mr Michael Kwafo Oppong, onto its Executive Council Board for the next five years.

The appointment, which took effect from June 15 2020 will see Mr Oppong, who has played a key role in helping brand pan-African sports betting and virtual gaming outfit Premier Bet Ghana in the country, bring his rich experience to bear and help brand the sport in the country.

According to the MAG president Mr Andrews Ako Nai, Mr Oppong is also expected to help formulate strategic policies for the association, make recommendations, offer advice and assist in the decision-making process for the Association and also help formulate and enforce procedures which facilitate the development of Minifootball in the country.

Joining him on the board will be Messrs Wilson Agbesi Yao (Lion) Director of Programmes, Salim Hassan Salim – Director in charge of Foreign Affairs, Adorshie Saviour – Referees committee head, Evans Amewugah – Director in charge of Media and Communication and Justice Amoah-Anane, head of the league board.

Touching on the Association, Mr Ako Nai, said the body has been in existence for the past two years and is registered with the Registrar General Department of Ghana as a Non-Profit Organisation and a constituent body of the Ghana National Sports Authority.

“The term ‘Minifootball’ means small-sided football and it is open to amateur players regardless of age, sex, vitality and social status. It is a five-a-side to eight-a-side sport that focuses on player development, team building, fair play and inter-relations between millions of players who take part in Minifootball at a world level.”

Minifootball is undoubtedly a progressively growing sport that brings people together and gives them a sense of belonging, he stated.

“Minifootball is also a suitable product of social inclusion of ethnic minorities and socially disadvantaged individuals. It eliminates the idea of cultural differences and it does not distinguish the colour of skin, but the colour of the jersey.”

It is upon this background that MAG was formed to promote, supervise and direct Minifootball in Ghana, as a means to contribute to the positive development of society.

In 2019, Ghana ranked ninth out of 32 teams at the World Minifootball Federation World Cup held in Australia, and this Mr Ako Nai stated they are working hard at improving upon at the next edition.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY