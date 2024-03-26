Prampram ban on noise-making effective April 5-May 20

The Prampram Traditional Coun­cil (PTC) has an­nounced that this year’s month-long ban on drumming and noise-making ahead of the Homowo Festival would take effect on Friday, April 5.

This was announced by the Paramount Chief and President of the PTC, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, in counsel with Numo Lalue Larbia Ayertey Charway III.

The affected areas include Prampram Township, Dawhenya, Afienya, Mataheko, Mobole, Mi­otso, Ablekuma, Otsebleku, Abe­kope, Kofi Kope, Yodue/Kpor, Abia, Ataa Mensah, Osorshie, Oshiokpo, Kon, Community 25 and all other communities under Prampram.

Consequently, the Council has cautioned residents within these areas to observe the ban that ends on Monday, May 20 by adhering to all the traditional protocols.

A statement signed by Noah Nartey, Registrar of the Council, stated that during that period, fu­nerals and other activities includ­ing playing music, drumming and any other form of noise-making are prohibited.

”To avoid any confrontation with a taskforce set to ensure compliance, the Prampram Tra­ditional Council entreats all and sundry within the area to strictly adhere to this directive,” the statement added.

The ban, according to the statement, will serve as a pre­cursor to the celebration of the 2024 Annual Lalue Kpledomi Festival of the chiefs and people of Prampram as captured in ac­tivities outlined for the festival.

According to the programme line-up, there will be customary pouring of libation at the Lalue shrine in the morning to signal the commencement of the ban on noise-making and ‘Gblu he dumi.’

That will be followed by the Huemi yami and customary rites on April 8; performance of customary rites at the various shrines on April 14-22; First Lalue Kpledomi followed by Ad­jeekpo on April 23 and second Kpledomi on April 30.

The activities continue on May 7 with the third Kpledomi at Lower Prampram and Woowomi, followed by Assessment and evaluation of the Kpledomi ac­tivities on May 8-16; customary rites at Lalue shrine plus other activities and Maa Naa mi on May 17-18.

On May 19, the Council will observe Ni Gbami and follow it up on the next day with the pouring of libation at Lalue shrine and finanly, the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making at Matse We and other divisions of Prampram.

BY TMES REPORTER