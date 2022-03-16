Ojamu is revolutionizing blockchain-based Martech as it raises $1.7m 

Ojamu, a MarTech platform that has been developed to harness the power of blockchain tech, AI, and NFTs to implement and fully automated digital marketing strategies for leading brands, reveals that it has acquired $1.7 million in capital via a private sale.

As mentioned in the announcement, the platform’s oversubscribed private sale included participation from key partners such as Ascensive Assets, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Morningstar Ventures, A195 Capital, Protocol Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Vendetta Capital, X21, Waterdrip Capital, Chain Capital, Rarestone Capital, and several others.

Oliver Blakey, Managing Partner at Ascensive Assets, said that they think that as the Blockchain and cryptocurrency sector becomes more competitive and truly matures as an industry, so will the requirement for sophisticated marketing solutions. Blakely added that the Ojamu team is creating a platform that is progressive in its thinking and usage and they are planning to support them in “every regard.”

As noted in a release, Ojamu’s Intelligent Platform and Neural Predictive Engine are specifically developed to collect and analyze “hundreds of millions” of key data points at a superior speed and efficiency level compared to the traditional manual data collection and analysis.

The announcement also mentioned that Ojamu AI is trained to connect with various non-fungible tokens, making these virtual tokens a key access point for an industry vertical’s critical data and for cross-correlating other previously unknown data points. It helps brands with carrying out competitive research, identifying relevant market gaps, and making timely marketing decisions that have a good chance of success, due to the data-focused approach.

Hal Bame, CEO at Ojamu, said that they are really excited to have the support of strong strategic partners, as they focus on bringing their vision for the Ojamu platform to life. Bame added that they think that Blockchain and crypto-related Brands and traditional business Brands have a significant need for automated digital marketing services that are based on AI/Blockchain-enabled tech – and Ojamu will address that requirement.

As noted in the update, Ojamu has been developed for interoperability across major blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POLY), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Ojamu is a Singapore-headquartered MarTech platform created to automate and optimize digital marketing strategies across several industry verticals; by incorporating “real-time” data, AI, and blockchain or DLT.

As explained in the announcement, Ojamu helps Brands with achieving their digital marketing goals with data-driven predictions and recommendations across all major digital channels, both in the Blockchain and wider business space.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.