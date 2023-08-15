NLC, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited case adjourned indefinitely

The Accra High Court has adjourned sine die (in­definitely), the hearing of amotion on notice to enforce the National Labour Commission’s decision in a complaint filed by the Ghana Mineworkers Union against SunonAsogli Power Gha­na Limited.

This is after Ms Afiba Ami­here, counsel for the National Labour Commission (NLC), informed the court that the Commission was going to hear the matter.

According to Ms Amihere, her instruction was to ask the court to adjourn the matter sine die.

Mr Tata Kosi, who represent­ed Mr A.A. Akuaku, counsel for Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited, confirmed the commission’s submissions.

The NLC is in court to ensure that Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited rescinds its decision to terminate the employment of members of a local union.

In a letter to the NLC, the applicant, SunonAsogli Power Limited, the respondent, through its lawyers, said it did not object to the joining of a union by any of its employees “in as much as the joining of the union, is the sole election of the employee.”

The letter said it objected to the manner the complainant (the Ghana Mineworkers Union) was going about the purported unionisation.

“The process by which the complainant is proceeding with the purported unionisation is contrary to the applicable statute as the due process provided for by the statute is being disregard­ed,” the letter said.

The NLC in a declaration of facts in support of its motion, said the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC had petitioned against the respondent over un­fair labour practice.

According to the NLC, its members were being coerced to leave the union.

Based on that, the NLC by a letter dated March 1, 2022, invit­ed the respondent and without hearing from the respondent after seven days, the NLC said it issued a reminder to the respon­dent.

The NLC said on April 27, 2022, it fixed a hearing for the matter, but the respondent could not attend.

The commission adjourned the matter, but directed that the respondent should recognise the Collective Bargaining Certificate (CBC).

It also directed “that the par­ties should constitute a Standing Negotiating Committee (SNC) to negotiate andresolve any dis­agreement they have, failing for which, they must report to the commission.”

It said on June 16, 2023, the commission received a joint letter from the parties indicating that­they had not been able to reach an agreement in line with the directives of the NLC.

The NLC said on September 7, 2022, both parties agreed in principle to respect the CBC.

Consequently, the NLC said it directed the parties to submit a report jointly signed on the terms of settlement.

On October 11, 2022, the union wrote to the commission that the respondent was making itdifficult for the implementation of the commission’s directives.

After various meetings between the parties, a notice of industrial strike was served on thecommission. The NLC said on receipt of the notice of strike, it asked the parties “to stay all intendedstrike actions.”