NLA donates GH₵100,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has donated GH¢100,000 towards the reconstruction of Appiatse, a community in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality, which was destroyed by an explosion on January 20.

Received into the Appiatse Support Fund, the donation followed the government’s clarion call for individuals and organisations to contribute towards the rebuilding of the community.

Presenting the cheque in Accra on March 9, Director of Operations of NLA, Dr George Gyamfi-Osew, said the contribution was purposely to support efforts towards the rebuilding of the Appiatse Community.

Apart from its main mandate to deposit enough money into the Consolidated Fund for national development, he said the NLA was also mandated to raise revenue to help the less privileged and the vulnerable in the Ghanaian society.

“What has happened in Appiatse goes beyond less privileged or destitute in society, it looks like a war when there has been no war; so we are happy to support such a good cause coming from our Good Cause Foundation,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi-Osew called on other institutions and groups to donate sufficiently to complement government’s efforts to rebuild the community.

Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Joyce Aryee, commended the Authority for their support, adding that the Committee would ensure transparency in the use of the funds.

BY TIMES REPORTER