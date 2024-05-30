1st batch pilgrims from Tamale arrive in Jeddah

The first batch of 427 prospective Hajj pilgrims from the Northern Region touched down in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj in Makkah and Madinah.

Nine flights are expected to air­lift the prospective pilgrims in the country, with four flights directly from the Tamale International Airport to the Holy Land for the spiritual duties.

The other batches, mainly from the Southern sector, would be airlifted at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from June 2, 2024.

• The pilgrims about to board the plane

The Saudi Commercial Airline, the Flynas Airbus 330-900neo, took off from the Tamale Interna­tional Airport (TIA) at exactly 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pilgrims are expected to take part in a series of the rituals to re­new their faith in Allah, as part of their obligations as Muslims, with the climax at Mount Arafat on the 9th Day of Dhul Hijjah on the Is­lamic (Hijri) Calendar, correspond­ing to Saturday, June 15, 2024.

More than 2,000 pilgrims are ex­pected to be airlifted from Tamale to Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj.

The performance of the hajj is one of the pillars of Islam that is required of all Muslims once in their life time.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, addressing journalists after inspec­tion of the pilgrims, said they had finished all their preparations at Saudi Arabia for them.

The chairman assured them that they was no way any of them could face any challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Banda said he was im­pressed by the preparation, saying that health screening and all other related health issues had been taken care of by the prospective agents.

He added that the processing of this year’s Hajj had been “very fast and smooth” as compared to previous years.

Alhaji Banda told them to abide by the rules and regulations of Sau­di Arabia till they end their spiritual duties and return home safely.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Shaibu, ad­vised them to follow the lay down procedures of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister said Ghanaian Muslims demonstrated good con­duct wherever they found them­selves, and urged them to exhibit that good behaviour throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He told them to pray for Ghana throughout their sermons as we were in election year, saying, “Gha­naians need peace and you have to pray for every Ghanaian in the Holy Land for them to continue enjoying the peace during and after election 2024.”

Alhaji Shaibu also applauded the local organisers of the Hajj board in Tamale for their hard work and urged them to continue with their good work.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE