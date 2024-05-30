Arrest, prosecute galamseyers – Apostle Gyau Obuobi

The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, has urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute persons who would be caught en­gaging in illegal mining, to protect water bodies and the environment.

He lamented that the wors­ening incidence of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the country, was due to lack of commitment on the part of political actors and enforcement of the law.

Apostle Obuobi made the call when the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Forest­ry Commission (FC), Mr John Allotey, led a delegation to visit the management of the church, in Ac­cra, yesterday, to seek support for the upcoming Green Ghana Day (GGD) slated for June 7, this year.

Apostle Obuobi reminded Christians that they were obliged by their religion to protect the environment.

He said the church would plant one million variety of trees as part of the GGD, and encouraged members and the public to partici­pate in the event.

Mr Allotey stated that the church had planted 1.6 million trees across the country since the inception of GGD, and 80 per cent of the trees have survived.

Mr Allotey commended the church for its participation in the GGD, and urged the public to take in the exercise, saying seedlings would be provided free of charge.

Mr Allotey said last year, 60 per cent of the seedling were planted in the forest reserves across the country, adding that the FC had trained guards to check galamsey, especially in forest reserves.

“We will continue to collabo­rate with the traditional, security agencies to ensure the forest re­serves were protected,” he said.

Present at the meeting were Dr Richard Gyimah, Director of Eco Tourism, FC, Mr Joseph Osiakwan, the Technical Director, Forestry, at the Ministry of Land and Natural Resource, and Joyce Ofori Kwafo, Head of Corporate Affairs, at the FC.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIREN­KYI