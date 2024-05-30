TUC lauds Veep’s ideas for private sector partnership

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbear­er of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), yesterday met with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and emphasized his commitment to collaborating with the private sec­tor to curb government borrowing and enforce fiscal discipline.

The meeting forms part of his ongoing “Bold Solutions for the Future” initiative, where he has been meeting with various identi­fiable groups to discuss his policy proposals.

During the meeting, Dr Bawumia reaffirmed his intention to streamline the government by limiting the number of ministers to no more than 50, a promise that extends to the leadership of state-owned enterprises.

That, he believes, would pro­mote efficiency and reduce unnec­essary governmental expenditure.

The Vice President also reaf­firmed his offer of incentives to the private sector to alleviate some financial burdens on the govern­ment, thereby curbing excessive spending.

The General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, expressed his admiration for Dr Bawumia’s campaign slogan and vision, noting its positive impact on the country.

He particularly highlighted Dr Bawumia’s assertion that “Ideas, systems, and institutions are ingre­dients for transforming a coun­try,” reinforcing the slogan, “It is Possible,” as a crucial message for national development.

Dr Baah presented the “TUC Manifesto” to Dr Bawumia, indicating the union’s readiness to support the outlined objectives.

He advocated a constitution­al amendment to rebalance the distribution of power between the President and the populace, emphasizing the need for collec­tive action to resolve the ongoing power crisis definitively.

Dr Baah also lauded Dr Bawumia’s vision for digitalisation as a transformative idea that could significantly benefit the country.

The outcomes of this meeting were multifaceted. Firstly, there was a mutual understanding and alignment on the need for fiscal discipline and reducing govern­ment size. Dr Bawumia’s proposals to involve the private sector more deeply in economic activities and to streamline government opera­tions resonated well with the TUC leadership. Secondly, the call for constitutional amendments to re­balance power dynamics indicated a shared commitment to more democratic governance structures. Lastly, the emphasis on solving the power crisis and advancing digital­isation showcased a forward-think­ing approach to addressing critical national issues.

The support of the TUC for Dr Bawumia’s policies is a significant boost. It underscores the relevance and appeal of his proposals and suggests the existence of a broad-based consensus on the need for systemic changes.