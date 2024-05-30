Plan International provides water system, sanity facility to 10 c’nities in Jasikan

Ten communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region have been provided with water systems and modern toilet facilities at a total cost of GH¢1,915,000 to bring to an end of water problems facing the beneficiary communities over the years, and also stop open defe­cation in the communities.

The water facilities, which cost GH¢1,115,000, included mech­anised water and pumping water systems and GH¢800,000 modern toilet facilities was also provided by Plan International Ghana to promote sound health and an im­proved sanitation in these benefi­ciary communities to help produc­tivity in remote areas, by ensuring that the people lead healthy lives.

Speaking at the inaugural cere­mony of one of the mechanised water systems and a toilet facility for the Koesim community and M.A Basic School in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, the Country Director of Plan Interna­tional Ghana, Mr Constant Tchona, said since his organisation provided the M.A Basic School with modern toilet, water was extended to the school in order to ensure complete

hygiene among pupils.

Mr Tchona explained that the projects formed part of a compre­hensive development activities Plan International Ghana was carrying out in deprived communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region and Mamprusi District of the North East Region, where 10 communities were also benefitting from the same projects.

He said Plan International Ghana was committed to removing obstacles that prohibited against the health of people in identifiable rural communities, because lack of potable water and toilet facilities had been identified as two major problems that derailed efforts being made to promote quality lifestyle and improved health of people.

According to the Director, it was clear that lack of potable water and toilet facilities did not only endangered the health of people but also served as a threat to girls education because girls during their menstrual periods refused to go to school due to the stigma associated with the natural phenomenon that they experienced.

The Chief of Koesim, Togbe Kodzo Adufoli, thanked Plan International Ghana for the help extended to the communi­ty, which would really improve productivity in the community because the people spent hours travelling about three kilometres to fetch water from a stream, and other water sources which made them to suffer from water related problems.

Togbe Kodzo Adufoli ex­plained that the greatest need of the members of the community over the years was water, and promised that the community would put in place water man­agement committee to effective­ly ensure the judicious use of the facility.

The Head Teacher of Koesim M.A Basic School, Mr Benoni Nyasorgbor, said the lack of toilet facility for the school over the years had affected enrolment, because it made the school unattractive to girls during their menstrual period and some of the girls dropped out of school, however he was confident that with theprovision of toilet with change room and water to the school, it would attract girls to the school.

FROM SAMUEL AGBE WODE, KOESIM