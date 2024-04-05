Nkwantanang Madina Municipal area residents undergo health screening

Team CSR Ghana, a non-profit organisation as part of its second annual Easter Health fair last Saturday, organised a free medical screening for residents of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The beneficiaries were screened for health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure,ear,nose and throat infections, malaria as well as eye problems.

The occasion was also used to register over 500 people unto the National Health Insurance Scheme while others hard their expired cards renewed for free.

The event dubbed “Give Back to Ghana “was in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return Secretariat, the Spine clinic Tema, the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Social Welfare Department and other affiliates within and outside the country.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of team CSR Ghana Jonathan Akuamoah speaking at the ceremony indicated that the event which is the second formed part of the organisations social responsibility to the people of Ghana.

According to him most people find it difficult to freely volunteer to have themselves checked for minor health conditions while others due to poverty hence the resolve of theorganisation to bring health care to the door steps of the people.

MrAkuamoah stated that the group aside the free medical screening also decided to register residents without the National Health Insurance cards free of charge and also renew others whose cards have expired to enable them access the free health care policy being implemented by the Government.

He stated that team CSR Ghana has drilled over 150 boreholes across some communities in the country at the cost of $600.000 and have also constructed toilet facilities for other communities through contribution from friends and various groups and organisations in the Diaspora as well as corporate institutions in Ghana.

The CEO commended the sponsors of their activities for continually supporting them reach out to tje vulnerable in society and urged spirited individuals to emulate their example.

The Senior Corporate Affairs Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority Judith Kelley in her remarks stated that initiatives such as the free health screening exercise offers residents the opportunity to monitor their health in order to address potential concerns towards building their lives.

“We must recognise the importance of proactive health management in ensuring not only the individual well-being but also the collective prosperity of their communities and the nation as a whole, ”She added.

She indicated that it was essential to acknowledge the intrinsic relationship between health and tourism because tourism does not only thrive on the beauty of landscapes and richness of culture but also on the well-being of the people.

“Healthy communities are better equipped to welcome and host visitors, providing them with enriching experience while ensuring their safety and comfort”.

Ms Kelley commended the Beyond the Return Secretariat and other partners for their dedication and initiatives aimed at creating positive change in the lives of the beneficiaries.

Ms Love AmoabengKoramoah of the La NkwantanangMadina Department of Social Welfare used the occasion tosensitise the people on the work of the unit and urged those with issues of vulnerability, marital and other domestic problems to call on the secretariat for assistance.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Spine Clinic Dr Bryan Cox urged beneficiaries of the free health screening exercise with spine problems to visit the clinic and have their problems addressed at 30 percent discount rate.

The CSR Ghana is a non – profit organisation the provides training and volunteer coordination for corporate bodies to measure, monitor and monitor and evaluate CSR activities to ensure the needed impact is achieved in the various communities such health fairs and commissioning of boreholes among others.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU