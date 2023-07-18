Nigeria’s ruling party chairman quits… indication of infighting

The national chair­man of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has quit the po­sition nearly five months after leading the party to a presidential victory at the polls.

Senator Abdullahi Ada­mu, a former governor of the central Nasarawa state, is said to have resigned along with the national secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

He became the head of the party just months be­fore the February general elections.

There has been in­fighting within the party’ leadership since President Bola Tinubu assumed office nearly two months ago.

The chairman’s resig­nation may signal a huge crack in the party which could have a significant impact on the president’s cabinet appointments and governance.

It’s not clear what led to the chairman’s decision to quit. However, in the build-up to the APC presidential primaries, he faced a backlash for his reported support of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to run for head of state.

His action was strongly rejected by a league of governors from northern Nigeria who said they preferred Mr Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu eventually emerged as the party’s flagbearer and went on to win the presidential election.

—BBC