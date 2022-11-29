New PS5 games: all the upcoming PlayStation 5 game releases

The new PS5 games coming in 2022 and beyond

There are so many new PS5 games on the horizon, making it really feel like the new console is starting to come into its own. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6 are all coming in 2023, adding to the already impressive lineup available on PS5.

Brand new PS5 games, be they exclusives or not, aren’t likely to have any immediate discounts around the Black Friday 2022 period, but we’ve been surprised in this regard before. Still, it’s an excellent time of year to browse Black Friday PS5 deals and stock up on the best PS5 games that have been out for a bit longer.

Here are the new PS5 games that are coming before the end of 2022 and beyond. This page will be regularly updated to reflect the latest news on every upcoming release listed. Check back in to see what new games have been added!

If Sony’s flagship console isn’t to your taste, check out our rundown of the new Xbox Series X games and best new games 2022.

Best new PS5 games 2022: most-anticipated upcoming games

Forspoken (Image credit: Square Enix)

New PS5 games coming out in November 2022

Evil West (Image credit: Flying Wild Hog)

Evil West – November 22 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)

– November 22 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One) Just Dance 2023 – November 23 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch)

New PS5 games coming out in December 2022

The Callisto Protocol (Image credit: Striking Distance Studios)

The Callisto Protocol – December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Need For Speed: Unbound – December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Marvel’s Midnight Suns – December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

– December 2 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – December 13 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– December 13 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) The Witcher 3 – December 14, 2022 (PS5, XSX|S)

New PS5 games 2022: TBC 2022 and beyond

Hogwarts Legacy (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

2022

One Piece Odyssey – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)

– TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC) Star Trek: Resurgence – TBC 2022 (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– TBC 2022 (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One) Gundam Evolution – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)

– TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC) Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

2023

Forspoken – January 24, 2023 (PS5, PC)

– January 24, 2023 (PS5, PC) Dead Space remake – January 27, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

January 27, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Deliver Us Mars – February 2, 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4)

– February 2, 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – February 9, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)

– February 9, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One) Hogwarts Legacy – February 10, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– February 10, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Like A Dragon: Ishin! – February 21, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– February 21, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One) Octopath Traveler 2 – February 24, 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)

– February 24, 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch) Wolong: Fallen Dynasty – March 3, 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

March 3, 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Skull and Bones – March 9, 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX| S)

– March 9, 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX| S) Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 23, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

– March 23, 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Dead Island 2 – April 28, 2022 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

– April 28, 2022 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Pragmata – TBC 2023 (PS5)

– TBC 2023 (PS5) Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One)

– TBC 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One) Arc Raiders – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One) Layers of Fears – Early 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

– Early 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Final Fantasy 16 – Summer 2023 (PS5)

– Summer 2023 (PS5) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Winter 2023 (PS5)

– Winter 2023 (PS5) Aliens: Dark Descent – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Alan Wake 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Exoprimal – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4) Ark 2 – TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

– TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)

– TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC) Assassin’s Creed Mirage – TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)

– TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC) Street Fighter 6 – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC) Diablo 4 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PS4, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PS4, PC) Minecraft Legends – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5)

– TBC 2023 (PS5) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S and PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S and PC) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One) Among Us VR – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PSVR 2) Horizon Call of the Mountain – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2) Demeo – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2) Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PSVR 2) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

2024

Like A Dragon 8 – 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

– 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Rise of the Ronin – 2024 (PS5)

TBC

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – TBC (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX|S, PC)

TBC (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX|S, PC) The Elder Scrolls 6 – TBC

– TBC Dragon Age: Dreadwolf – TBC

– TBC The Witcher 4 – TBC

– TBC Indiana Jones – TBC

TBC Wonder Woman – TBC

– TBC Star Wars Eclipse – TBC

– TBC GTA 6 – TBC

– TBC BioShock 4 – TBC

– TBC Beyond Good and Evil 2 – TBC

– TBC Avowed – TBC (XSX|S, PC)

– TBC (XSX|S, PC) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – TBC (PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PC)

– TBC (PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PC) The Sims 5 – TBC

– TBC Fallout 5 – TBC

– TBC Project 007 – TBC

– TBC Insomniac’s Wolverine – TBC (PS5)

– TBC (PS5) Splinter Cell remake – TBC

– TBC Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – TBC (PS5)

– TBC (PS5) Haunted Chocolatier – TBC

– TBC American Arcadia – TBC (PC, Consoles TBC)

By Vic Hood